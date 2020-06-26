Welcome message from social club warns of post lockdown rules that affect us all once they re-open

Comedian Jim Davidson went down a storm when he appeared at the GER Club in January for a performance. Alternative views of his popularity that night are available. Raymond Redfern

Behind a light hearted message to their customers is a serious message to members of a March social club as it prepares to re-open.

Managers of the GER Club in March said they are looking forward to serving customers again from July 4.

“Please remember that not a single member of bar staff is suddenly an expert in disease control, politics or even the policies of the GER” says the message to members on their Facebook page.

“So, when you show up to finally go out on the lash after three months of lockdown, it’s not our wonderful bar staff’s decision to tell you no, but they HAVE to anyway,” it reads.

“When 10 of you try to sit together because you’ve not seen your grandkids and friends for 3 months, it’s not the staff’s fault group sizes are limited, so don’t demand to see the management and tell them they’re wrong.”

It concludes: “BoJo is again relying on the ‘common sense of the people’ so PLEASE remember that when our club isn’t exactly how you remember it, or hoped it would be, we’ve all been in lockdown too.

“No, we can’t just move some tables together. No, we can’t turn a blind eye (you know, just this once). And no, a bad Trip Advisor review won’t help.

“Things will get back to normal, just not straight away. Please be patient with us. And show some common sense. Thank you.”

Club members are backing their manager.

“I want to follow the rules so I can just come to the GER – it’s been gone too long,” one wrote. “Let’s do it properly - good luck guys and thank you”.