Advanced search

Welcome message from social club warns of post lockdown rules that affect us all once they re-open

PUBLISHED: 09:35 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 26 June 2020

Comedian Jim Davidson went down a storm when he appeared at the GER Club in January for a performance. Alternative views of his popularity that night are available.

Comedian Jim Davidson went down a storm when he appeared at the GER Club in January for a performance. Alternative views of his popularity that night are available.

Raymond Redfern

Behind a light hearted message to their customers is a serious message to members of a March social club as it prepares to re-open.

Managers of the GER Club in March said they are looking forward to serving customers again from July 4.

“Please remember that not a single member of bar staff is suddenly an expert in disease control, politics or even the policies of the GER” says the message to members on their Facebook page.

“So, when you show up to finally go out on the lash after three months of lockdown, it’s not our wonderful bar staff’s decision to tell you no, but they HAVE to anyway,” it reads.

“When 10 of you try to sit together because you’ve not seen your grandkids and friends for 3 months, it’s not the staff’s fault group sizes are limited, so don’t demand to see the management and tell them they’re wrong.”

It concludes: “BoJo is again relying on the ‘common sense of the people’ so PLEASE remember that when our club isn’t exactly how you remember it, or hoped it would be, we’ve all been in lockdown too.

“No, we can’t just move some tables together. No, we can’t turn a blind eye (you know, just this once). And no, a bad Trip Advisor review won’t help.

“Things will get back to normal, just not straight away. Please be patient with us. And show some common sense. Thank you.”

Club members are backing their manager.

“I want to follow the rules so I can just come to the GER – it’s been gone too long,” one wrote. “Let’s do it properly - good luck guys and thank you”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Young dog was locked in a hot car during today’s 30 degree heatwave, claims shopper

The B&M Store at Trading Park, Martin Avenue in March. Image: Google Streetview

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Most Read

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Young dog was locked in a hot car during today’s 30 degree heatwave, claims shopper

The B&M Store at Trading Park, Martin Avenue in March. Image: Google Streetview

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Latest from the Cambs Times

Welcome message from social club warns of post lockdown rules that affect us all once they re-open

Comedian Jim Davidson went down a storm when he appeared at the GER Club in January for a performance. Alternative views of his popularity that night are available.

Businesses invited to webinar on how to get the most value from your audience

Jamie Brown, who also runs the Archant Digital Decoded sessions, will also be hosting the webinar.

‘He’s helped me get my life back and made me feel I am genuinely a person’ - how BackPacks turned Alice’s life around

hroughout her 10-year relationship, Alice was often abused, and left feeling petrified in the Wisbech home she also shared with her son, now aged nine. Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

‘New rural network could be the hero for net zero,’ says council leader Steve Count

Cllr Steve Count is the leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and chair of the Countryside Climate Network. Picture: Archant

‘Great news’ for Wicksteed Park after fundraiser to save theme park tops £120k

An online fundraiser to save Britain’s oldest theme park Wicksteed Park has topped the £120,000 mark. Picture: Wicksteed Park