Chairman relieved as generous Sport England grant helps save Parkfield

PUBLISHED: 14:41 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 17 July 2020

Pop Jolley (inset), chairman of Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington, was relieved to receive a generous grant from Sport England to help continue running the site. Picture: FACEBOOK/PARKFIELD SC/ARCHANT

The chairman of a Fenland sports club said he could not be more grateful after receiving thousands of pounds to keep afloat.

Pop Jolley believes that without the grant from Sport England, Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington would be close to running into debt having suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club received £5,200 as part of Sport England’s emergency fund, which will go towards water, electric and gas bills, as well as pitch and court maintenance.

“We are chuffed because the fund is helping us as we’re struggling to get going,” Mr Jolley said.

“At this moment, we have enough to see us through the next 10-12 weeks, but we have to hope things pick up.”

Parkfield has received government funding to keep the facilities running, as well as around £5,000 to install new car park lights.

Mr Jolley is preparing to welcome back sports teams to the site following months of lockdown, such as cricket clubs, which he believes is vital to not just those involved, but the wider community.

“If we hadn’t had the funds, we would have been broke. If you’ve not got something like this in the area, the area would suffer,” he said.

“Parkfield is very important to people. As long as everybody does their bit, there will be no problem.”

