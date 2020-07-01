Advanced search

March Bears appoint familiar face in bid to strengthen the club

PUBLISHED: 13:26 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 01 July 2020

Jason Wing has returned to March Bears Rugby Club as backs coach. Picture: NEALE-WADE ACADEMY

March Bears Rugby Club have welcomed a familiar face to their ranks as it looks to strengthen on and off the pitch.

Former Bears player Jason Wing has returned to the Elm Road Sports Field as backs coach, which was announced by the club on Saturday, June 27.

Wing, who used to play professionally, will work with head coach Jimmy Rowlands, Kris Feaviour and John Boyle as part of the senior and junior coaching teams, as well as providing support in helping players compete in representative rugby.

Edwin Fey, chairman of March Bears and Wing’s former teammate, said: “There are some players who play rugby elsewhere because it was a better standard, but the way we are going now, we are bringing people back and a lot of people returning to the fold.

“Jason can bring professionalism and give the players belief they can get on the pathways to represent rugby at a higher level for March, so they do not have to move away from March to be seen in the best light.”

