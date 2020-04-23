Advanced search

March Sports Association clubhouse plans boosted by generous donation

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 April 2020

Archant

March Sports Association’s plans to build a new clubhouse for its clubs have been boosted after winning a £1,000 donation.

The donation comes as part of Taylor Wimpey East Anglia’s month-long campaign to encourage Cambridgeshire residents to put forward nominations for a local group, organisation or individual of their choice.

With the funding, the association now hopes to build clubhouses for March Athletic Club, March Bears Rugby Club and March Park Youth Rangers Football Club.

Megan Fey, funding officer at March Sports Association: “We really wanted to provide our members with a new clubhouse, but this may not have been possible without the donation.

“We hope that this new build will help us to engage with the local community more regularly and improve opportunities for participation in sports and physical activity throughout March and surrounding areas.”

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “We are delighted to announce that March Sports Association are the winners of our competition and will receive our support in their endeavours to improve local sporting facilities.

“The campaign has brought to light how many good causes there are in the area and now, more than ever, we want to offer our support and help them with the important work they continue to do.”

