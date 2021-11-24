Rob Pooley (left) said he and wife Tracy (right) "found it tough to swallow” knowing he suffered a heart attack. - Credit: Rob Pooley

A “fairly fit” football coach has described the shock of suffering a major heart attack as he begins his route to a full recovery.

Rob Pooley of March was at home on November 10 when he felt severe indigestion pains.

“I went to work the following day, then went to the doctors as I felt unwell with a headache,” he said.

“When I got there, they did some checks and an ECG (electrocardiogram) found my reading to be a little odd.”

Rob was then taken to Peterborough City Hospital, and had blood tests to check his troponin levels to determine if he had a “cardiac event”.

The 45-year-old also had several ECGs which confirmed he had a cardiac arrest.

“I think the higher count, the more severe the event,” said Rob.

“When I got to Royal Papworth Hospital, my reading was 6,000; I was there for five days and had two surgeries.

“It wasn’t until I had my first surgery that they said that I had a major heart attack and that scared me to death.”

The ordeal has left Rob, a father-of-two, shocked and told he would need a heart bypass in around 10 years’ time.

It is also something he is mentally struggling to come to terms with, too.

“My family was just as shocked; me and the wife found it tough to swallow,” he said.

“It’s been a kick up the backside knowing I need to make changes to my lifestyle.

“Christmas could have been very different as the wife and sons could have been without me.”

Rob returned home on November 18 and has been given a list of medication to take to aid his recovery.

He is now taking a break from working for building firm MWH Treatment as he undergoes “several months” of rest.

It is uncertain if Rob, who coaches Wisbech St Mary FC’s Sunday under 18s team, will return to coaching but he is thankful for the support he has received.

“It has been overwhelming; it’s nice to see that you have a lot of love and support,” he added.

“All I can do is enjoy life, make sure that I stay healthy and do what I can to stop it happening again.

“It’s always in the back of my mind, it’s a long road but I’m determined to be as healthy as I can.”