Advanced search

Couple’s 200 mile journey reunites them with their beloved cocker spaniel stolen six years ago

PUBLISHED: 13:03 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 21 November 2020

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

A couple travelled 200 miles to the Fens today to be re-united with their stolen cocker spaniel that was stolen six years ago.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had nearly given up hope of ever finding their beloved family pet but a chance discovery of her led to today’s reunion.

Bonnie was handed in this week to Ravenswood pet rescue centre at Wisbech on Thursday after having a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre.

When staff checked they found a microchip that enabled them to track down the owner.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon said today: “We got the phone call on Thursday afternoon and amazed she had been found, we still can’t come to terms with it.

“God knows what she has been through these past few years and give her a couple more years and a loving family home.”

He said they had two other cocker spaniels but were in “total shock” to have Bonnie back with them.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

“It’s been a rollercoaster few days,” he added. They were keen to give Bonnie a welcome back 10th birthday party when they return to Durham.

They collected Bonnie from the veterinary centre in Terrington St Clement near Kings Lynn.

Caroline Trigg and Shelley Munns, who work at Ravenswood, said when they called Simon with the news “he couldn’t quite believe it. He never thought he’d see her again.”

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

They added that, despite having “a hard few years for sure, she’s a happy loving girl”.

Simon said they would be giving Bonnie a massive party when they get home to celebrate her 10th birthday on Sunday.

Their other two cocker spaniels will get to know Bonnie once they get home – one of their cocker spaniels was a baby when Bonnie was stolen and later bought a second.

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

He said it would be sometime before his family got over the shock of being re-united with Bonnie. At the time she disappeared they mounted a huge publicity campaign including posters and social media appeals.

“Today is quite simply joyous, fabulous, really great news,” he added

“Bonnie will be getting lots of cuddles and care for her birthday.”

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Caroline Trigg added: “Here at Ravenswood we’ve had a horrible few weeks and months, but on Thursday we had a little miracle!”

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Town council asked to stump up cash to pave the way for relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police officer allegedly swapped bar code on £9.95 box of Krispy Kreme donuts with 7p bag of carrots

Police disciplinary hearing will hear claims that on duty police officer Simon Read swapped bar code on �9,95 box of donuts for 7p bar code for a bag of carrots. The offence is alleged to have happened at Tesco Extra, Wisbech. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Town council asked to stump up cash to pave the way for relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Couple’s 200 mile journey reunites them with their beloved cocker spaniel stolen six years ago

Simon and Caroline Hall had given up hope of ever finding their beloved family dog. That was until a call from a pet rescue centre in Wisbech told them it had been found. Picture: IAN CARTER

15 iconic drone photographs capture the quintessential nature of Cambridgeshire and beyond

From a Christmas lights display in the Fens to a stunning view of Wisbech Castle and then pumpkins, looking like oranges in a field awaiting collection. Pictures; TERRY HARRIS

Jake, 15, will dye his hair pink to support charity that helps his grandmother

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his �100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the charity helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Cuts loom in schools as special educational needs and disabled demand increases

An increasing deficit for Cambridgeshire’s special needs education funding threatens cuts to schools across the county, councillors and school leaders have been told. The county’s director for education, Jonathan Lewis, is pictured.

Hard work pays off for cricket star, 17, after earning pro academy deal

George Gowler (pictured) has joined the academy at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club having previously been part of the club�s Emerging Players Programme. Picture: SUPPLIED/ED GOWLER