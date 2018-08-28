Advanced search

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

PUBLISHED: 11:18 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 05 February 2019

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

To skid on an ice patch and crash into a tree is bad luck, but to go back to collect your write-off wreck the next day and find it has been stolen is just plain ridiculous.

But that is exactly what happened to shop manager Matty Alexander, 28, when he crashed into a tree on an ice patch on the B1101 between Friday Bridge and Coldham on his way to work.

Matty said: “I was on my way to work when the accident happened. I moved the car away from the tree and into a field.

“I took some belongings out the car and a friend picked me up to take me to work.”

When he went back the next day he went back to the locked gate to collect his car and it had gone.

“Smashed glass on the floor and the car’s not to be seen.

“At first I thought it was the farmer, as it was on his land, but I’ve spoken to him and it wasn’t them, according to the farm it was still there at 9pm the night before.

“I honestly can’t believe it, anyone that stole it must have gone to a load of effort of lifting it over the gate as there was no other way to get it out. All for a written off car.

“If anyone knows anything about this please let me know, there was still some Of my children’s stuff in there and would like it back.

“Police are aware.”

Matty, manager at Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes in March town centre, was driving his 2005 plate silver Vauxhall’s Astra. AX05MZO.

The incident happened around 8.45am on Saturday 2.

There has been no sightings or reports to the police and although the insurers are aware of it, no claim is being made as he would loose too much on excess.

“Neither the police or council collected it. Police said that due to it being on private land they nor the council had grounds to collect it. “However, sadly after smashing it up and it being taken, there’s no point claiming at all,” he said.

