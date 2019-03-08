Gallery

Annual dog show and agility competiton raises £2,800 towards upkeep of playing field and community building

Mandy Holmes was the winner of the owner most like their dog category. She is pictured with her pappion Swagger.

An annual village dog show raised almost £3,000 towards the upkeep of Coldham's playing field and community building.

Lacey and Keira with their rosettes after the Coldham Dog Show.

Around 200 dogs took part in the yearly dog show and agility competiton which was organised by Coldham Residents Action Group.

Owners and their dogs came from as far as Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Essex and Bedfordshire.

There were 23 classes in the dog show which was judged by Sheila Hill with stewards Claire Hill and Maggie Brand.

Best in show was won by Beverly Beresford with Molly - a German short haired pointer.

Best puppy was won by Judy Down with 10-month-old Pemborke corgi Sully from Wisbech.

House and terrier was won by Vicki Watkinson with Glow, a daschund from Gorefield.

Toys and utility was won by Beverley Beresford with Molly, a German shorthaired pointer.

Emma Juden with Jethro who was awarded two first place rosettes and one second from the judge for agility.

Best veteran over seven years of age was won by Sam Devanche with Salem, a 14 and a half year old Jack Russell.

Dog most attentive to owner was won by Trudy Ryder with Boa, a French bulldog from Wisbech.

Pretty bitch was won by Bethany Reynolds with Summer, a nova scotia duck tolling retriever from March.

Natasha Sargeant with her dog Lily, who won a first place rosette for agility at the Coldham Dog Show.

Handsome boy was won by Gabriella Camacho with Max, a miniature American shepherd dog from Royston.

Best friends was won by Emily Rice with Poppy, a novia scotia duck tolling retriever from Gorefield.

Best rescue was won by Beverley Austin with Jake, a border collie from Deeping.

Family group was won by Sue Thorpe with her happy spitz family. Waggiest tail was won by Chris Kerne with Kia-Ora, a cocker spaniel from Tydd St John.

Best condition was won by Chris Kerne with Ice, a Samoyed from Tydd St Mary.

Pauline and her dog Ernie accepting her second place rosette from judge Tony Ryman for agility.

Adult handler was won by Melanie Athier with Rusty, a French bulldog from Elm.

Senior handler was won by Bev with Trixie from Boston. Best six legs was won by Gracie Lloyd with Macey, a bichon fries poodle from Wisbech St Mary. Best greyhound/lurcher/whippet was won by Angie Steed with Twinkle, an Italian greyhound from Guyhirn.

Dog most like owner was won by Mandy Jolmes with Swagger, a pappion from Holbeach. Scruffiest dog was won by Lisa Kennedy with Robbie, a Romanian cross from Upwell.

Best trick was won by Shirley Smith with Keira, a bedlington whippet from Maxey. Survivors who live with a disability or illness who have survived surgery was won by Gaul Reynolds with Bluebell, a cocker spaniel from March.

Dog the judge would like to take home was won by Emma Juden with Jethro, a labroador from March. Free class for anyone who did not win a rosette was won by Michael Barnicle with Safron, a mini wire from Tydd St Mary.

Best in show was won by Beverley Beresford with Molly, a german shorthaired pointer from Boston. Reserve best in show was won by Vicki Watkinson with Glow, a daschund from Gorefield.

Agility judges were Christine Williams, Adrian Shafto, Colin Timms, Tony Ruman, Rebecca Membery and Ann Young.

Ring managers were Nicky Sparkes, Patty Harris, Carol Murfitt and Lynet Smith.

Bramblebee Farms did the catering while Jacqui and Michael Thornton and Chloe Spencer served hot drinks. Maggie Brand ran the raffle, Fae Loudoun did photography, Carol Murfitt ran her dog accessories stall, Lesley Hillyeard ran her bracelets stall and Faith ran her plant stall.

Other helpers over the weekend were Kevin Wells, Louise and Paul Pykett, Chris and Gareth Jones, David Brand, John and Daphne Brand, Terry Keeble and Keith Howard.

Ticsh Agility Club supplied the agility equipment for the competition.