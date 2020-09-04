College of West Anglia offering fully funded courses for 18 and 19 year olds

The College of West Anglia is offering fully funded one-year courses for 18 and 19-year-olds starting in September and October 2020. Principal David Pomfret is pictured. Picture: CWA Archant

As part of the Government’s response to help 18 and 19 year-olds during the difficult employment market during the pandemic, the College of West Anglia is offering fully funded one-year courses starting in September and October 2020.

The courses offer a number of level 2 and 3 qualification options, covering a range of subjects, at both CWA’s King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses.

The subjects on offer range from engineering to health and social care, brickwork, computing and even one-year additional A-levels.

The courses allow those who might not be ready for employment or further study or those who may have changed their university plans to use their time effectively to gain an additional qualification, UCAS points and further skills.

CWA principal, David Pomfret, said: “Despite a challenging year, this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are unsure of their next steps to gain new qualifications and skills that will undoubtedly help them progress into employment or onto further study.”

Potential students can find out more information about the courses available at cwa.ac.uk/cwa-free-courses-for-18-19yr-olds.

CWA will be taking applications via the website.

Below is a full list of available courses:

• Engineering level 2 - King’s Lynn & Wisbech

• Motor mehicle - service and repair - level 3 - King’s Lynn & Wisbech

• Motor vehicle - service and repair - level 2 - Wisbech

• Carpentry and joinery - level 2 (diploma) - King’s Lynn & Wisbech

• Brickwork - level 2 (diploma) - Wisbech

• Carpentry and joinery - level 3 (diploma) - Wisbech

• Painting and decorating - level 2 (diploma) - Wisbech

• Health and social care academy - level 3 - King’s Lynn

• Air cabin crew - level 2 - King’s Lynn

• A Level science and maths (one year programme)

• Computing - level 3 (extended diploma) - King’s Lynn