Wisbech students in charity triathlon

PUBLISHED: 17:32 17 December 2018

Students and staff from CWA�s Wisbech campus outside the Hudson Centre, Wisbech, where the triathlon took place. Picture:COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

Archant

Wisbech Students ran, swam and cycled their way from London to Paris to raise money for charity.

The 46 uniformed services students from the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus took part in an annual triathlon event to raise money for their chosen charity of the year, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Lee Mallott, programme manager for Uniformed Services, said: “CWA students and staff kicked-off the triathlon event at the Hudson Leisure centre with the swimming event. “Collectively, students swam the length of the Channel, which is over 24 miles.

“This was followed by 528 miles of cycling on the spin cycles, which covered the distance from Calais to the Arc d’Triumph.

“Finally, students completed a 120-mile run, the distance from Marble Arch to Dover.

“The students worked extremely hard and were a credit to both the department and CWA.

“They raised £460 for the RNLI, bringing our total so far for the year to over £1,000.”

The event was supported by Chief Petty Officer Richie Halls from the Peterborough AFCO and his colleague Ash Coates the former Royal Navy rugby coach.

