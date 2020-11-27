Advanced search

Truck, van and car involved in crash

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 November 2020

A truck, van and a car were involved in a collision at Hostmoor Avenue, March, this morning. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A truck, van and a car were involved in a collision in March this morning.

Police were called at just after 10am today (Friday November 27) to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on Hotsmoor Avenue.

Officers and the ambulance service are currently in attendance.

“Details of any injuries are unclear however it does not appear anyone has been seriously hurt,” said a police spokesman.

