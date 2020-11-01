Advanced search

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

PUBLISHED: 18:40 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 01 November 2020

Archant

One of two cars involved in a collision near Boots Bridge, Manea, today landed on its side in a nearby garden.

Emergency services were called to the accident black mid-afternoon: it is not thought anyone was seriously injured.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with an RTC; the B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 will be closed,” said Fenland Police.

Passers-by helped the occupants of both vehicles prior to police arrived.

District councillor Charlie Marks turned up at the scene of the collision.

He posted to a Facebook forum that “the whole road layout needs looking into. The million plus spent on the bridge has only made things in my mind.”

He added: “As councillor for Manea it’s out of my ward but I will be following this up with CCC highways again. Mind you it took over a year to get funding for two more posts to stop the give way signs blowing round.”

