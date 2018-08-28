Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

PUBLISHED: 11:21 14 January 2019

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

IAN CARTER

Two Fenland roads are among nine being targeted by police in a bid to clamp down on speeding motorists.

Crash on the A141 Isle of Ely Way at Chatterus which has been the scene for numerous collisions among those targeted by police in a speeding clampdown. Picture:: ARCHANTCrash on the A141 Isle of Ely Way at Chatterus which has been the scene for numerous collisions among those targeted by police in a speeding clampdown. Picture:: ARCHANT

The A141 between Chatteris and March and the Isle of Ely Way at Chatteris are on the list of “collision hotspots” released today where you can expect to see an increased police presence over the next fortnight.

One of the planned tools to be utilised in the campaign is the unmarked HGV tractor unit, which will operate throughout BCH during the campaign

Police sergeant Ian Manley said: “Speeding is proven to be one of the leading causes of collisions so we will continue to do all we can to prevent offences where possible and prosecute those who choose to speed.”

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) have drawn up the list to target speeding drivers in a two-week crackdown across the three counties.

The campaign will see officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit (RPU) dedicate all available patrols, which are not responding to emergency calls, to enforce safe speeds in known problem areas.

The campaign will also look to raise awareness of the potentially fatal consequences of driving at an inappropriate or illegal speed through an online campaign.

BCH Roads Policing Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We have established a list of collision hotspots which we will focus on in an attempt to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.

“Year after year we deliver the same messages to slow down in the hope that one day we won’t have to deliver heart-breaking news to families.”

The list of areas to be targeted includes:

Malborne Way, Peterborough

Goldhay Way, Peterborough

A605 Oundle Road

A141 Chatteris - March

A141 Isle of Ely way

A10 Melbourn

A505 Noons Folly, Melbourn

A1307 Cambridge Road, Linton

A1198 Longstowe

The campaign will support the Europe-wide TISPOL campaign, which aims to reduce road traffic fatalities.

To report an incident of dangerous driving, visit Www.Cambs.Police.Uk/Report

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Planning Inspectorate dismisses appeal by Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, after Fenland Council rejected improvement scheme

Falcon Hotel, Whittlesey, where a bid to extend was refused by Fenland District Council and the decision upheld on appeal. Parking was a major issue raised by by the Planning Inspectorate. PICTURE: Fenland Council website.

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

March salons Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique Tanning targeted by suspected burglars

Three March businesses � Spoilt Rotten, Reavive and Tanique � were allegedly targeted by suspected burglars over the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK / GOOGLE

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car rescued by officers in Chatteris

Injured buzzard found in Chatteris is making a recovery. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Haul of suspected stolen tools from Chatteris shed burglaries recovered by police

Tools recovered by police from suspected shed burglaries. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists