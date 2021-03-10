Published: 5:29 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM March 10, 2021

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority are “one step closer” to the rollout of electric vehicle charging points across the region. - Credit: CPCA

On Wednesday (March 10), the infrastructure committee approved the principle of a new ‘Alternative Vehicle Fuel Strategy’ to support its updated ‘Local Transport Plan’.

The charging points are thought to be needed across city, market town and rural community locations across Cambridgeshire to “meet the growing demand”.

The potential funding sources will form part of the finalised action plan to help the region meet ongoing government objectives to reduce carbon and green house emission by 2050.

Approval for the next steps to fund the initial brief and subsequent work will be submitted to the transport and infrastructure committee and the combined authority’s board for approval on March 24.

James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “Yet again the combined authority is looking to the future to shape our commitment to drive down the impact carbon emissions across the region.

“I am delighted with the prospect that we will be the first combined authority to focus on delivering an all-inclusive roll out plan of electric charging points as part of this longer-term sustainable transport solutions.”