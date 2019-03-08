Advanced search

Combined Authority questioned about contingency plans for local business services and support in relation to Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:06 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 31 October 2019

Members of the combined authority have questioned contingency plans for business services and support in relation to Brexit. Picture: PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

Members of the Combined Authority Overview and Scrutiny Committee have questioned contingency plans for business services and support in relation to Brexit.

Speaking at their meeting in Peterborough (Monday), Cllr Denis Payne said: "I believe that the Combined Authority has recently appointed additional officers to undertake this task, and to see what can be done to help and support our local businesses.

"Of course I realise it would be easier if any of us genuinely knew what the outcome of the current negotiations within parliament and the European Union were.

Mayor Palmer said: "I will in due course provide you with a full, written update of where we are, as I don't have all the details with me at this time and as you quite rightly point out no final decisions have or will be made until parliament makes a decision with the European Union on this country's exit from the EU.

"What I can say is that the government has given funding to the Combined Authority to bring these plans forward for Brexit, and of course we are committed to work alongside local businesses to provide them with all and any information, help and support as the question of leaving the European Union pans out."

