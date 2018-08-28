Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 09 January 2019

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland Council is taking to Twitter to test public opinion on its future plans.

The council says it will use social media polls on both Twitter and Facebook to gauge reaction to its newly published draft business plan.

Each year the council publish their business plan which includes everything they plan to do in the region in the New Year.

For the first time ever, members of the public are able to vote on the business plan using social media polls on Facebook and Twitter.

The council says it aims “to improve the quality of life for people living in Fenland” from 2019 to 2020.

They revealed that despite being in the 10th year of public sector austerity they have made savings of £9.5 million.

Proposals up for debate include an injection of cash into the market towns of Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Wisbech who will each receive £50,000 to make “Fenland an even better place to live”.

Following nine successful bids, the council has received more than £1.1 million for projects to promote cohesion and reduce the impact of migration.

Council leader Chris Seaton and chief executive Paul Medd, said: “It’s not just about making efficiencies though.

“We are an ambitious forward-thinking council and continue to lobby for investment to help tackle important issues.

“Now in its second year, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority have committed millions of pounds towards projects in Fenland.”

The report revealed that 23 per cent of the population in Fenland are aged 65 or over; which is above average compared to the UK as a whole.

It also revealed that Fenland is the 80th most deprived area in the country, with some wards in Wisbech within the top 10 per cent.

The council say that despite the challenges of austerity, all 382 employees are “proud to deliver a variety of high-quality core services for local people”.

On average, the council empty three million bins, clean 210 million square miles of town centres and open spaces, determine 1,300 planning applications and enable 75,400 people to vote in elections.

This year, the council will continue to focus on past successes included delivering four Golden Age fairs across the district.

They plan to deliver the ‘Four Seasons’ event programme in partnership with the market towns and increase the use of local open spaces.

They will base the success on various ‘performance indicators’, including public feedback and the number of satisfied attendees.

The consultation runs until February 1 and the outcomes will be considered by cabinet on February 21. Go to Fenland Council website for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

First year student maths lessons swap to PE for six weeks at Neale Wade Academy in March

Executive principal Jason Wing (right) at Neale Wade Academy, March where Year 7 students will miss one maths lesson a fortnight for six weeks

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two dogs in vets’ care after they were found on the loose in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Flood warning in north Norfolk no longer in force

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He just drove off into the darkness’ - father’s shock at hit-and-run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

REVIEW: Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet performed a collection of magical dances in The Nutcracker at the Cambridge Corn Exchange

nutcracker

Fire service makes bid for extra funds to continue its work

Cambridgeshire Fire Service are asking for extra funding from the council tax budget
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists