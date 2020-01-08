Advanced search

Waiting times for patients at Peterborough City Hospital are nowhere near targets, councillors told

PUBLISHED: 16:24 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 08 January 2020

Local democracy reportING SERVICE

The target waiting time of 95% of patients to be seen within four hours of arrival at Peterborough City Hospital's (PCH) emergency department is nowhere near being met, a committee has heard.

Members of the Health Scrutiny Committee at Peterborough City Council were told at their meeting yesterday that targets at the Emergency Department (ED) were "falling woefully short".

Caroline Walker, CEO of North West Anglian NHS Foundation Trust, responsible for PCH, Addenbrooke's and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, said: "In October 2019 the figure was 64%, by November that had fallen to 60% and in December 2019, just 56% of patients were being seen within four hours.

"Obviously this is unacceptable and we must find out what is going wrong, but this is definitely a Peterborough problem.

"At Hinchingbrooke and Addenbrooke's we easily met our 95% target on six days out of seven.

"The problems at PCH are complicated, but some of it is due to staff being off sick, some of it will be because traditionally this is one of the busiest times of year and there is a rush of incoming patients.

"That said, there are some very sick people in hospital at the moment, and we have had a nasty outbreak of flu.

"Many people didn't have their flu jabs this year thinking the weather too mild for flu to take effect.

"Instead, the opposite has happened, a flu bug is now going round that has had a particularly virulent effect on our staff - many of whom don't want their flu jab for a multitude of reasons - and they have now gone home sick."

Ms Walker went on to add: "Perhaps the biggest problem we face is people turning up at hospital with ailments that could just as easily be treated by their GP, a local clinic or even at home.

"For some reason in this country, people feel compelled to come to hospital with problems that are simply not emergencies. Minor complaints can and should be treated in other ways."

Cllr Shabina Qayyum, a doctor and GP herself, asked: "Are you consulting with GPs and clinics to tell them about this?"

Ms Walker replied: "Yes, we've had lengthy conversations with GPs and local clinicians trying to get the message across to their patients that hospitals are only for emergencies, but sometimes it appears to be falling on deaf ears.

"At Hinchingbrooke, we've trialled a scheme where incoming patients are screened as soon as they walk through the door just to see how much of an emergency their complaint is.

"The results show that as many as seven in ten arrivals could be dealt with other than by coming to the ED at hospital.

"Obviously this would have a dramatic effect on waiting times for those who genuinely need emergency help."

Cllr Kim Aitken, chairman, said: "I propose a recommendation that the pilot scheme at Hinchingbrooke be trialled at PCH to see if we can somehow reduce the numbers of people attending the hospital ED without emergency requirements."

The Committee voted unanimously to adopt the scheme at PCH Emergency Department.

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

