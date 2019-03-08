Community companion service mark expansion one year since launching website

Community companion service mark expansion one year since launching website. Cllr Jan French visited the offices. Picture: FFN Archant

A community team in March that provide support to people living alone has expanded one year after launching its website.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Community companion service mark expansion one year since launching website. Cllr Jan French visited the offices. Picture: FFN Community companion service mark expansion one year since launching website. Cllr Jan French visited the offices. Picture: FFN

Friends For Needs (FFN) Ltd started as a partnership in 2011 and now have companionship services in March, Wisbech, Chatteris, Ramsey, Whittlesey and Wisbech.

Over the past 12 months, a number of people in the community have benefited from their services, resulting in FFN expanding their client base and companions. They now plan to extend their services by providing practical training to assist those that are deaf and suffering with dementia.

Councillor Jan French recently visited the base to commend FFN for their hardwork.

FFN help those who may not have a family, friends or neighbours to help with their everyday chores.

Their services include household chores, assistance during recuperation, meal preparation, laundry, light gardening, board games, shopping trips, dog walking and appointments.

You may also want to watch:

They are also able to provide their services to the clients of Age UK in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

For more details on FFN and their companionship services visit their website at www.friendsforneeds.co.uk