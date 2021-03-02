News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Deputy mayor officially opens first ever community fridge

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:47 AM March 2, 2021   
The doors were officially opened at Fenland’s first ever community fridge by the deputy mayor of March Ray Jack.  

Located at FACT’s Community Hub on Martin Avenue, the scheme was created to stop food surplus going to waste, as well as providing food to residents most in need.  

It was launched in collaboration with environmental charity PECT and can be accessed Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 12noon without any referrals.  

Nicola Christy, Hub co-ordinator, said: “A community fridge can give vulnerable residents access to food aid, without any stigma, any member of the public can access the community fridge, with no referrals needed.  

“We want to help ease pressure on residents who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, while diverting surplus food from landfill.” 

The project – made possible thanks to funding – will receive food from restaurant, farms, cafes, and supermarkets, and will be run day to day be a team of volunteers.  

“The community fridge has been made possible thanks to section 106 monies for environmental projects administered by Fenland District Council, funds from the Winter Food and Fuel Grant and Community Reach Fund,” added a spokesperson.  

If people have special dietary requirements, they are asked to contact the fridge prior to their visit, where possible the team can try and accommodate individual needs.  

You can contact the Community Hub on 07704 070563 or email hub@cotransport.org  

