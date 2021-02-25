Published: 5:03 PM February 25, 2021

FACT will open a community fridge at their premises on Martin Avenue, March for the first time. Talks about the project initially took place last year. - Credit: PECT

A community fridge to help tackle food waste and support residents most in need will be opened in a Fenland town for the first time.

The fridge, to be opened at FACT’s community hub on Martin Avenue, March , will enable people to access free food sourced from farms, cafes, stores and supermarkets that would otherwise go to waste.

The project, launched by the Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) in partnership with FACT, was made possible thanks to section 106 monies for environmental projects from Fenland District Council.

Karen Igho, PECT’s health and wellbeing lead, said: “A community fridge can give vulnerable residents access to emergency food aid, without any stigma.

“Any member of the public can access the community fridges, with no referrals needed. We want to help ease pressure on residents who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, while diverting surplus food from landfill.”

The idea to launch the project in March was initially discussed last year.

You may also want to watch:

The community fridge, run by volunteers, will be open Mondays and Fridays from 10am-12pm and food will be provided on a first-come first-served basis.

If people have special dietary requirements, they are asked to contact the fridge prior to their visit.

The fridge will open on March 1. To contact the community fridge team, call 07704 070563 or for more information, visit: https://www.pect.org.uk/.