Wimblington Parish Hall to get £25,000 revamp thanks to Mick George community fund

PUBLISHED: 13:30 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 10 February 2020

Wimblington Parish Hall will get a £25,000 boost for renovation thanks to the Mick George Group community fund. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

New floors, doors and windows will transform Wimblington Parish Hall thanks to a £25,000 boost from construction company Mick George.

The parish council were chosen as part of the community fund programme which supports schemes that need financial help.

This year the Mick George Group announced that it would support numerous initiatives with more than £126,000.

Four other community groups were chosen alongside Wimblington Parish Council including St Thomas A' Beckett in Ramsey.

Stuart Costello, marketing director at Mick George Ltd, said: "This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.''

Last year, the Mick George Group' donated around £850,000.

Since the initiation of the scheme, more the 130 separate beneficiaries have received more than £4 million.

The current round of applications for the Mick George Community Fund is now open.

Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george-community-fund to submit entries, before April 27 2020.

