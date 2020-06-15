Advanced search

Updated

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

PUBLISHED: 14:34 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 15 June 2020

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Nearly £20,000 has been raised to support the family of a 27-year-old father of two who was killed on Friday.

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTEDPolice have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Police have named the man as Dainius Kasiliauskis.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Langford said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Kasiliauskis at this difficult time.

A family friend has now set up a fund-raising page which has already nearly doubled its £10,000 target.

“I have created this fundraiser to support our beloved friends and an amazing coach’s family in this dark time,” says the friend who has set up the appeal.

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTEDPolice have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

“Dainius was a strong, funny and motivating person that tried to get a career in kickboxing.

“Throughout many years he has helped and motivated many people to start sports and changing their lives around.

“He was the only child in his family which is an extremely big loss for his family.

“Dainius was a father of two girls.” He was killed in welland on the 12th of June. Thank you for your help and for your understanding.

Officers were called at 9.42am to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

Emergency services attended but Dainius Kasiliauskis, 27, of Buckminster Place, Peterborough, died at the scene.

Leam Smith, 19, of Branston Rise, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court virtually today (15 June).

A 30-year-old man, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday (13 June) has been released on conditional bail while a 45-year-old woman, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action taken.

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Langford said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of 12 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRISPolice were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Latest from the Cambs Times

Wing commander hopeful pilot will be ‘located and recovered’ after F15C Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

'Y10 in full flow - I am impressed with their focus and determination' photograph posted to Twitter today of Neale Wade Academy, March, re-opening. The photo and comment was tweeted by executive principal Jason Wing

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge
Drive 24