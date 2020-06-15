Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Nearly £20,000 has been raised to support the family of a 27-year-old father of two who was killed on Friday.

Police have named the man as Dainius Kasiliauskis.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Langford said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Kasiliauskis at this difficult time.

A family friend has now set up a fund-raising page which has already nearly doubled its £10,000 target.

“I have created this fundraiser to support our beloved friends and an amazing coach’s family in this dark time,” says the friend who has set up the appeal.

“Dainius was a strong, funny and motivating person that tried to get a career in kickboxing.

“Throughout many years he has helped and motivated many people to start sports and changing their lives around.

“He was the only child in his family which is an extremely big loss for his family.

“Dainius was a father of two girls.” He was killed in welland on the 12th of June. Thank you for your help and for your understanding.

Officers were called at 9.42am to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough.

Emergency services attended but Dainius Kasiliauskis, 27, of Buckminster Place, Peterborough, died at the scene.

Leam Smith, 19, of Branston Rise, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court virtually today (15 June).

A 30-year-old man, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday (13 June) has been released on conditional bail while a 45-year-old woman, from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action taken.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Langford said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of 12 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

