Community rally to buy paper boy new bike after his was stolen outside newsagents

Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

A Fenland community has rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen in broad daylight just before his morning shift.

He left his bike outside Parkers News in Whittlesey Market Street this morning (September 18) while he went in to collect his newspapers.

Despite being safely locked up, after returning to his bike just minutes later – ready to head out on deliveries – it had disappeared.

The boy’s family have reported the dark blue Mongoose mountain bike theft to Cambridgeshire Police and are appealing for any witnesses.

After sharing the news on social media, several individuals and local companies have come forward to buy the youngster a new bike to continue his work.

Construction company Start2Finish, James Dighton Pest Solutions, Malcolm James Estate Agents, the Whittlesey Music Nights and the Whittlesey Roundtable have offered to help.

The roundtable has offered to buy the boy a brand new bike, with others donating £20 each to go towards better safety equipment and a new lock.

Collin Martin of Whittlesey Music Nights said: “Poor lad trying to earn money doing paper round has his bike nicked 6.30am locked up at Parkers.

“I know we are a caring community, so Whittlesey Music Nights will donate £20 towards a new bike, anyone else?”

The boy’s father took to social media to say how “blown away” he was by the community’s efforts and donations for his son.

He said: “It [the bike] was locked outside Parkers for just a couple of minutes while he went in to get his papers, I can’t believe it!

“I am blown away by everyone’s kindness this morning and I feel very privileged to live in a caring community.”

Parkers News are accepting donations at their high street store.