Advanced search

Community rally to buy paper boy new bike after his was stolen outside newsagents

PUBLISHED: 10:25 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 18 September 2020

Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

A Fenland community has rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen in broad daylight just before his morning shift.

Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

He left his bike outside Parkers News in Whittlesey Market Street this morning (September 18) while he went in to collect his newspapers.

Despite being safely locked up, after returning to his bike just minutes later – ready to head out on deliveries – it had disappeared.

The boy’s family have reported the dark blue Mongoose mountain bike theft to Cambridgeshire Police and are appealing for any witnesses.

After sharing the news on social media, several individuals and local companies have come forward to buy the youngster a new bike to continue his work.

Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

Construction company Start2Finish, James Dighton Pest Solutions, Malcolm James Estate Agents, the Whittlesey Music Nights and the Whittlesey Roundtable have offered to help.

You may also want to watch:

The roundtable has offered to buy the boy a brand new bike, with others donating £20 each to go towards better safety equipment and a new lock.

Collin Martin of Whittlesey Music Nights said: “Poor lad trying to earn money doing paper round has his bike nicked 6.30am locked up at Parkers.

“I know we are a caring community, so Whittlesey Music Nights will donate £20 towards a new bike, anyone else?”

The boy’s father took to social media to say how “blown away” he was by the community’s efforts and donations for his son.

He said: “It [the bike] was locked outside Parkers for just a couple of minutes while he went in to get his papers, I can’t believe it!

“I am blown away by everyone’s kindness this morning and I feel very privileged to live in a caring community.”

Parkers News are accepting donations at their high street store.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Teenager, 18, jumps 10,000 feet over the Fens for stepdad in charity skydive

Danny Parker took part in a skydive from Chatteris airfield in aid of his stepdad and raised funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

Community rally to buy paper boy new bike after his was stolen outside newsagents

Whittlesey residents and businesses rallied together to buy a young paper boy a new bike after his was stolen from outside Parkers News. Picture: Facebook/Whittlesey Community Page

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Whittlesey collision

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge after colliding with a car on Eastgate, Whittlesey. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Academy headteacher addresses online rumours of positive pupil Covid-19 cases

The headteacher of Neale-Wade Academy in March has addressed online rumours suggesting the school had positive cases of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/NealeWade

Dispersal order for part of Wisbech after night of violent ‘bikes and broomsticks’ clashes between rival groups

A grainy image of the violent clashes in Wisbech last night contrasting with the tranquility of the area taken earlier today. Picture; FACEBOOK/ARCHANT