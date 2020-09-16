Advanced search

Fenland musical theatre teacher ‘overwhelmed’ as charity concerts become a success

PUBLISHED: 17:40 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 16 September 2020

Children performed in two concerts led by musical theatre teacher Vicki Mason, which raised money for the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association and the Cavalry Primary School PTA. Pictures: DAN MASON

A musical theatre teacher in the Fens teamed up with some of her aspiring youngsters to help raise money for a heartfelt cause.

Vicki Mason, who runs the Future Stars Youth Theatre, held two concerts on Sunday, September 13 to raise over £180 for the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association (PSPA).

Children performed songs from musicals including Wicked and Annie throughout the afternoon, while face masks and scrunchies made by Tomoko Stoner supported the Cavalry Primary School PTA.

Vicki, whose grandmother lives with PSP, a neurological condition caused by the premature loss of nerve cells in parts of the brain, said she was overwhelmed with both the donations and on how the event unfolded.

“Usually by now, we would have performed at a garden fete or some performance, but due to Covid, we couldn’t,” Vicki said.

“So, I decided to put on the concert in my garden as it gives children the opportunity to get the adrenaline rush and hopefully gain confidence with singing solo and in groups.

“I thought ‘let’s use the concert as a platform to raise money and raise awareness’.

“It was a huge success and I achieved what I aimed to do. The children all gained confidence, they sang beautifully and I was very proud of them all.”

