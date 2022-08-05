News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Upcoming conference for flood groups aims to ‘combat flooding’

Louise Hepburn

Published: 9:56 AM August 5, 2022
Updated: 10:40 AM August 5, 2022
Emergency services at floods in March

Emergency services pumping water out of a property in Gold Street, March, on Christmas Eve 2019. - Credit: Jay Hill

A free conference for community flood groups will take place this autumn in Cambridgeshire.

The event will bring together various parties involved with the county's flood response to share knowledge.

It is being organised by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Explaining the objectives of the conference, the council said: “This will be a day to bring groups together, promote networking between groups and local authorities/organisations, and provide help and advice on the challenges we face with regard to flood risk across Cambridgeshire.

“It will also aim to launch the council’s mentoring scheme where more established groups will offer knowledge sharing and mentorship to the newer-established groups in the county.

“The day will include presentations in the morning and early afternoon from the Flood Risk team and the Environment Agency, and a workshop/practical exercise later in the afternoon.”

The conference – titled 'Cambridgeshire Flood Groups Conference Day: How we can work together to combat flooding' - will take place on September 22 between 10am and 5pm.

It will be held at The Club in Alconbury Enterprise Campus near Huntingdon.

Tickets are available here.

Last month, it was revealed grants were available for community flood groups in Cambridgeshire.


