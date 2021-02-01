News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Connie celebrates 99th birthday with care home friends and staff

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:22 AM February 1, 2021    Updated: 11:27 AM February 1, 2021
Connie Timms, who lives at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey, celebrates turning 99

Balloons, flowers, a sing-song and cake marked the 99th birthday of Connie Timms, who lives at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey. - Credit: EXCELCARE

Balloons, flowers, a sing-song and cake marked the 99th birthday of a Whittlesey care home resident. 

Connie Timms, who lives at Aliwal Manor Care Home, entered the communal lounge to find that she had been sent many bouquets of flowers and plants. 

It was also impossible to forget how old Connie was turning, as two number nine balloons floated above her all day.

Connie said that she felt very spoilt as she received so many gifts and cards. One present that really made her giggle was a box that opened to reveal a helium balloon.

The day was filled with smiles and enjoyment, and Connie was able to enjoy a birthday tea for her and all of her friends at the home. 

At the end of the tea, everybody sang Happy Birthday to her and she was presented with a cake, which she shared around.

The care home team said: "The flowers lit up the room with a burst of bright colours, which was perfect for Connie as it is her favourite room to sit in with her friends.

"Connie had a great day, and before it was even finished, she was telling everyone that she is looking forward to her 100th birthday next year. 

"Let’s hope that next year Connie will be able to celebrate her 100th with her family and friends around her too."

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon
