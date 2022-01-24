News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘She’s always smiling’ - Connie marks 100th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:01 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 12:02 PM January 24, 2022
Connie Timms (pictured) marked her 100th birthday at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey on January 22.

Connie Timms (pictured) marked her 100th birthday at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey on January 22. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

Connie Timms, a resident at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey, marked her 100th birthday on January 22. 

Connie was surrounded by staff at the care home, as well as family and fellow residents to celebrate her special day. 

Connie really enjoys going to the hairdresser each week, so her centenary celebrations began with a pamper session from Aliwal’s resident hairdresser. 

Then, it was time for her to choose an outfit for her special day - a colourful blouse and skirt. 

Connie enjoyed a 'birthday tea' with her fellow care home residents to mark her milestone birthday.

Connie enjoyed a 'birthday tea' with her fellow care home residents to mark her milestone birthday. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

Connie’s next job was to give out her ‘birthday tea’ invitations that had been made especially for her by a family member. 

They were personalised and had photographs of where Connie used to live when she was younger, as well as photos of her when she was a child.

A spokesperson for Aliwal Manor said: “Connie is a joy to care for. 

Connie received a number of letters and gifts to mark her 100th birthday.

Connie received a number of letters and gifts to mark her 100th birthday. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

“She took great joy in informing her friends at the home about her birthday tea, and they all agreed they would do their best to attend. 

“She always has a smile for us all and loves getting involved with activities that are organised.” 

Letters and gifts arrived at the home during the week leading up to Connie’s big day (she even received one from the Queen!) 

The spokesperson added: “We love caring for such a beautiful lady, and wish her the best 100th birthday she deserves.” 

Connie Timms (pictured) with staff at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey.

Connie Timms (pictured) with staff at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

Connie (L) enjoyed her 100th birthday celebrations with fellow residents at Aliwal Manor Care Home.

Connie (L) enjoyed her 100th birthday celebrations with fellow residents at Aliwal Manor Care Home. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

100-year-old Connie Timms with her birthday cake at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey.

100-year-old Connie Timms with her birthday cake at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

Connie's birthday tea both herself and her fellow residents at Aliwal Manor Care Home enjoyed to mark her 100th birthday.

Connie's birthday tea both herself and her fellow residents at Aliwal Manor Care Home enjoyed to mark her 100th birthday. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

Connie received a number of letters and gifts to mark her 100th birthday.

Connie received a number of letters and gifts to mark her 100th birthday. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home

Connie received a number of letters and gifts to mark her 100th birthday.

Connie received a number of letters and gifts to mark her 100th birthday. - Credit: Aliwal Manor Care Home


