Connie Timms, a resident at Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey, marked her 100th birthday on January 22.

Connie was surrounded by staff at the care home, as well as family and fellow residents to celebrate her special day.

Connie really enjoys going to the hairdresser each week, so her centenary celebrations began with a pamper session from Aliwal’s resident hairdresser.

Then, it was time for her to choose an outfit for her special day - a colourful blouse and skirt.

Connie’s next job was to give out her ‘birthday tea’ invitations that had been made especially for her by a family member.

They were personalised and had photographs of where Connie used to live when she was younger, as well as photos of her when she was a child.

A spokesperson for Aliwal Manor said: “Connie is a joy to care for.

“She took great joy in informing her friends at the home about her birthday tea, and they all agreed they would do their best to attend.

“She always has a smile for us all and loves getting involved with activities that are organised.”

Letters and gifts arrived at the home during the week leading up to Connie’s big day (she even received one from the Queen!)

The spokesperson added: “We love caring for such a beautiful lady, and wish her the best 100th birthday she deserves.”

