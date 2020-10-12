Connor Hawes fundraiser: More than £5,400 raised after 80s music night and raffle

A total of more than £5,400 has been raised in memory of local teenager Connor Hawes as part of a town’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

More than £5,400 has been raised in memory of Whittlesey teenager Connor Hawes who died on September 14. Picture: Submitted More than £5,400 has been raised in memory of Whittlesey teenager Connor Hawes who died on September 14. Picture: Submitted

An event held at Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey over the weekend brings the JustGiving total close to £5,500, smashing the original £1,000 target.

MORE: Through the tears and shock a community comes together to support family over the loss of their 17-year-old son

Rachelle Oliver, Connor’s mum, said: “The event went really well, we took Connor’s photo and it was put at the front of the stage.

“There were a lot of restrictions, but we all managed. The total is £5012 with another £400 on the way from the bike ride.”

Colin Martin, event organiser, said: “Thank you to Ivy Leaf Club Whittlesey for hosting, Mark Smith and his amazing bar staff, such hard work to do.

“Thank you to my daughter Heather Martin for raffle and helping and of course Amy for helping too.

“Ally Ward and Tim Lovett too, great lads and great singers.

MORE: Friends line high street to ‘pay last respect’ to much-loved teen Connor Hawes

“Got to say both had the place bouncing, if people could, the dance floor would have been full.

“Thank you to all who supported night and those who brought raffle prizes and donated prizes.

“The PlayStation 4 was won by Sam Watson who purchased her tickets online and wheelbarrow of booze was one by Andy Gibson.

“Amount raised in total at moment stands at £5,400, thank you to all who donated online and last night. R.I.P Connor.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sleeptightconnor