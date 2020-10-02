Advanced search

Friends line high street to ‘pay last respect’ to much-loved teen Connor Hawes

PUBLISHED: 13:12 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 02 October 2020

Dozens lined the high street in Whittlesey on Friday October 2 ahead of the funeral of much-loved teenager Connor Lee Hawes. Picture: Supplied/John Elworthy

Friends lined a Cambridgeshire high street today ahead of the funeral of a much-loved teenager.

They were there to say goodbye to 17-year-old Connor Lee Hawes of Whittlesey who died on Monday, September 14.

The hearse passed through the town shortly before noon to give more the chance to pay their respects as Covid-19 rules allowed only a handful at the funeral.

Connor’s stepdad, Matt Chapman, had earlier invited “anyone who wants to pay last respect and see him off you are all welcome to mourn on the street for Connor.

“[It is a] heart-breaking day for all.”

Connor’s mum, Rachelle Oliver, said: “Covid-19 rules are strict, there are not many spaces at the funeral. Which is why we invited friends to pay their respects.”

He said the family would be following the hearse from the back gate of the funeral directors, in the old Barclays building, and then onto the Buttercross.

