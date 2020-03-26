Advanced search

‘Together we will get through this’ the poignant simple words of Connor, aged 9, that’s he posted on the fence of his Fenland home

PUBLISHED: 19:06 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 26 March 2020

Connor Saunders, 9, posted this poignant message outside his March home,

‘Together we will get through this, stay safe’ - the words of Connor Saunders, 9, and now plastered across the front of his family home for all the world to see,

Connor had already put a rainbow in the window of his Elliott Road home in March but wanted to make more of a statement about the coronavirus crisis.

“He originally wanted to paint the fence,” said mum Emma. “But I said why don’t you write out what you want to say, and we can pin the words on the fence”,

And that’s what the Westwood school pupil did – and became excited when drivers slowed to read it even as his mum was putting them up.

“He wanted to make people smile as they drove or walked by,” said his mum. “He is certainly doing that.”

Emma, who is diabetic and self-isolating, is proud of Connor who she says has fully understood much of what the coronavirus pandemic is all about and has followed all the guidelines.

