Constance Peace, who was born on Armistice Day, celebrated her 103rd birthday on November 11 at The Hermitage, Whittlesey. She was born on the day when the peace truce was signed to mark the end of World War 1. - Credit: The Hermitage

A woman born on Armistice Day and given a name to reflect her parents’ hope for future peace, marked her 103rd birthday yesterday (November 11).

Constance Peace was surrounded by staff at The Hermitage care home in Whittlesey where she lives as she celebrated her special day.

Connie was born on the day when the peace truce was signed to mark the end of World War One.

The doctor who delivered her suggested she should be called 'Joy' or 'Peace'.

Connie’s parents liked his line of thinking and decided on 'Constance Peace' in the hope that their little girl would enjoy her life in constant peace.

Connie said: “I had a very happy life growing up.

“I’d say the secret of a long life is to work outdoors and have a very happy marriage.”

Judy Wilson, manager of The Hermitage care home in Whittlesey where Connie lives, said: “I think this is rather special, to reach 103 years old.”

Connie was born to Jessie and John Bothamley in Peterborough who decided to call their third child of five, Constance Peace, in the hope she would enjoy her life free of fighting, given the last few war years before she was born.

Connie’s father was a cattle dealer in Peterborough, whilst Connie’s mother stayed home to look after the family.

Connie says she can remember her grandparents Sam and Florence Hillum.

Her father died when Connie was just seven when her mother was expecting their last baby. Her mother then raised the five children on her own.

Her mother continued to live in Whittlesey until she died at the age of 85.

Connie married her husband Thomas in the 1940s and they had a daughter Barbara.

Connie and her husband continued Thomas’s family business of celery growing in Whittlesey until Thomas retired.

They then grew vegetables and supplied locals in the area. Connie has a grandson Mark and two great grandchildren Liam and Jade.

Both Connie’s husband Tom and daughter Barbara died around 11 years ago. Connie made The Hermitage her home shortly after that.

She says she enjoys living there and has fond memories of Whittlesey that she can pass on to staff, and residents.

