Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school

11 April, 2019 - 12:38
Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school. Picture: KIER.

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school. Picture: KIER.

Archant

A new pre-school, sports hall, eight classrooms, games area and kitchen will all form part of an expansion at New Road Primary School in Whittlesey.

The works, which are due to be complete by spring next year, will see an expansion of the existing school to take pupil numbers from 147 to 420.

Kier Eastern and Cambridgeshire County Council held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially mark the start of construction at the school last week.

Mayor Julie Windle was in attendance as well as councillors, the Kier team and the architect working on the project from RH Partnership.

Rob Litten, head teacher, said: “The expansion of the school means that it is now a comparable size and has a similar range of facilities to the other two primary schools in the town.”

Dennis Cotton, operations director at Kier Eastern, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Cambridgeshire County Council to deliver this exciting project.

“We have extensive experience in delivering education facilities and we look forward to this project providing the local community with much-needed pupil spaces.”

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school. Picture: KIER.

Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47

Drivers taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free NHS health checks in Cambridgeshire if you’re aged 40 to 74

Free NHS health checks are being offered to residents in Cambridgeshire aged 40-74 years to help detect early health issues. Picture: PA WIRE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists