An artist's interpretation of the proposed new reservoir outside Chatteris - Credit: Anglia Water

A programme for public consultation for Anglian Water’s proposed new £2billion reservoir in the Fens has been released.

The consultation will run from November 2 until December 21 and offers the public a chance to meet the project team, find out more about the project and ask questions.

Those who would like to raise concerns digitally can do that on the Anglian Water website.

Anglian Water will be putting on events in the towns and villages closest to the proposed site, these being Chatteris, Doddington, Manea and Wimblington.

Webinars are also planned for those that wish to engage online.

Information will also be available for pick up from several local locations across each of the towns and villages.

In partnership with Cambridge Water, Anglian Water confirmed its proposed location for the reservoir is near the villages of Doddington and Wimblington.

The reservoir will supply enough water for around 250,000 homes and is planned to ensure a sufficient water supply in the future in response to climate change, a growing population and need to protect the environment.

The company wishes to create a reservoir that creates space for wildlife such as wetlands, as well as creating recreational and educational activities, jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

Dr Geoff Darch, water resources strategy manager for Anglian Water said: “Water is our most precious resource – it’s why we handle it with such care for the seven million customers we serve and why we need to plan ahead.

“Local knowledge is very valuable and we value the views of our customers.

“It will help us to further understand any potential impacts and opportunities and inform the development of our proposals going forward."

Dr Darch continued: “We recognise that the creation of the new reservoir will have a significant impact on the local community, including homeowners and landowners.

“We are committed to working with everyone as the project develops and want to hear all views on our emerging proposals."

For more information on the consultation and the reservoir or to submit feedback on the proposal, visit: www.fensreservoir.co.uk.