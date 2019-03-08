Advanced search

Consultation extended on Fenland masterplans to 'secure investment and maximise potential'

PUBLISHED: 11:53 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 09 July 2019

Consultation extended on Growing Fenland Masterplans for March, Whittlesey and Chatteris Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / GOOGLE

A consultation offering Fenland residents the chance to shape the future of their town has been extended to give people more time to share their views.

Draft Growing Fenland Masterplans have been produced for March, Chatteris and Whittlesey outlining a number of new ideas and ambitions which aim to secure investment and maximise their potential as vibrant places to live, work and relax.

Wisbech, which had an early start through its ongoing Wisbech 2020 work, also has a draft masterplan for Wisbech at the development stage, with consultation received through the town's 'I Heart Wisbech' project helping to inform the draft report.

Residents' views are an essential part of the Growing Fenland project as they will help determine which ideas should be taken forward and included in the final masterplan documents.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, said: "Our market towns contribute hugely to what makes Cambridgeshire and Peterborough a special place to live and work, but they need more support.

"The masterplans will inject some fresh strategic thinking into these Fenland towns, setting out directly what kind of targeted investment is needed to maximise their potential.

"We know the pressures on our high streets currently, so whether it is better transport, improved accessibility, or more skills training, these masterplans will be a platform from which a vibrant, healthy future can secured."

The Growing Fenland plans are some of the first to come forward under the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority's county-wide Masterplan for Growth initiative.

Fenland District Council has been working closely with the Combined Authority and economic analysts Metro Dynamics since the masterplans were commissioned last year.

Councillor Ian Benney, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for growth, said: "Each town in Fenland is unique, with its own particular qualities and opportunities, as well as challenges.

"That's why each town has its own masterplan, providing clear, bespoke strategies to build on their individual assets and support long-term sustainable growth.

"The masterplans will ultimately be used to attract additional funding from the Government and private sector to make the towns' ambitions a reality."

People can have their say by taking part in an online survey for their town, which is available on Fenland District Council's website at www.fenland.gov.uk/GrowingFenland until Friday, July 26.

