Fen illustrators send custom Father’s Day cards contactless amid Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:57 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 10 June 2020

Creative March couple Brandon Mattless and Abigail Hookham have created a contactless solution for Father�s Day gift giving. Picture: Supplied

A creative couple from the Fens are designing and delivering custom Father’s Day cards to allow people to stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Freelance illustrators from March, Brandon Mattless and Abigail Hookham, hope to help those worried about leaving the house during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the pair are not working at King’s Lynn-based children’s book publishers, BookLife, they are working on their own designs in their home studio.

Mr Mattless said: “We have decided to create a range of Father’s Day cards that can be bought from our websites from the comfort of your home.

“We thought it would be a good idea to launch a few designs that people can buy online.

“It not only helps them out if they wish to continue to stay home, but also us as independent businesses.

“We know many people are not going to be comfortable going shopping as the shops start to reopen soon.

“We have decided we’d like to do our bit for the community, and aim to help and support those who wanted to buy cards this year but fear going to public places after many weeks in lockdown.

“The lockdown easing may have happened a little too soon, however we would like to support those who are still shielding, self isolating or simply want to support local independent businesses like ours.”

The cards can be bought with the option to include a message inside and they can even be sent straight to the recipient.

To browse the couple’s designs, visit: www.brandonmattless.com or www.etsy.com/uk/shop/AbigailHIllustrates

