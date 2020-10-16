Jailed burglar has a ‘Damascus style’ moment and calls police to admit string of other offences

Steven Craggs, 43, who asked police to visit him in prison to admit other offences.

A convicted burglar had a ‘Damascus-style’ moment in prison and invited police to question him about other offences.

Steven Craggs, 43, already serving time for burglaries including one at Murrow, went on to admit eight others in the Ely and Huntingdon area.

He has now been jailed for a further six years on top of the four-year sentence he received in April, 2019.

DC Neil Gibbs said: “This was a complex investigation and as it progressed, we began to build a more complete picture of Craggs’ relentless offending.

“He stole a staggering amount of jewellery and caused no end of grief during his crime spree.

“Tackling burglary is a priority for the force and we will continue to work tirelessly so that offenders like Craggs are brought to justice.”

Craggs was jailed for four years in April last year after admitting three burglaries in Murrow, Kings Lynn and Swavesey.

While in prison he requested a visit from police to clear up his offending.

He admitted a burglary in High Street, Yelling during which an Audi A3 and more than £4,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

He was then linked to an attempted burglary on January 5 in High Street, Pidley, where a man sped off in an Audi A3 after he was seen smashing a rear window of a house.

Craggs was also identified as responsible for another burglary, which saw thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen, in High Street, Offord Cluny, on New Year’s Eve, 2018 through forensic evidence found on a fluorescent jacket which had been abandoned nearby.

Further forensic evidence, paired with CCTV images, placed Craggs at the scene of six other burglaries in Ely, Burwell, Huntingdon, Fulbourn and Sandy between January 5 and February 11.

Craggs targeted jewellery and cash during the burglaries after smashing windows to get inside.

Following a burglary in Barham, Huntingdon, Craggs made off from police in the stolen A3 but ditched the car in Godmanchester

Craggs was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on October 15 after admitting eight counts of burglary, attempted burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle. Craggs also admitted to a further 10 burglaries.