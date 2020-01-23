Advanced search

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

23 January, 2020 - 11:11
A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Facebook/Cambs Cops

The driver of a £60,000 Porsche had their car seized by Cambs cops after they were missing one very important thing - a licence.

Police stopped the Porsche Panamera sports car in Peterborough on Wednesday (January 23) and the driver was arrested.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "This Porsche was stopped in Peterborough yesterday.

"If only the driver spent as much on gaining a driving licence as he did on his car. Driver arrested and vehicle seized!"

"Anyone for auction?," they joked.

One resident - commenting on the force's online post - said: "Keep up the good work. I hope the car gets crushed! If not, I'll take it off your hands."

