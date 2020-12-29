Florist's free flowers for care home
Staff at a care home in Chatteris received a Christmas gift from a March florist to say thank-you for all their hard work - especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Santa arrived at The Gables during the evening of Christmas Eve to hand over several bouquets that had been made by Corinne Tuner Floristry.
Corinne Turner, whose business is registered as a member of the Good Florist Guide, said: "We made up some bunches of blooms to give away as a gesture to say a big thank you to all the hard-working staff at my mum's care home.
"We wanted to thank them for all of their amazing work and care this year.
"It has been a tough year for all of us and they have been fabulous throughout.
"Christmas is such a special time and we thought we should show our thanks."
The Gables said: "Everyone would like to say a huge thank you to Corinne Turner Floristry for the amazing gift of flowers for the staff."
Corinne studied at the Agricultural and Horticulture College at Newcommon Bridge, Wisbech for two years and qualified in 1988, where she gained a distinction in City and Guilds Part 1 and Part 2.
Whilst at college and for five years she gained a vast amount of experience working at Betty’s Floral Centre in Wisbech.