Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police urge residents to use online form to report those breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 11:23 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 08 April 2020

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to report breaches of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions through a new web page.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the new online form can be used to report individuals and businesses, with people asked not to call 999 to do so.

The new web page also provides further information on the restrictions.

You can access the site below.

www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Coronavirus-COVID-19/

The constabulary said: “The force is seeking to resolve situations where people appear to be, or are, contravening the government advice on physical social distancing, and the stay at home measures, without resorting to enforcement. However, those who repeatedly break the rules, despite warnings, will face fines.

“The public are urged to only report something if they feel there is a significant issue or breach which they think officers need to know about.

“Officers will not be dispatched for minor infringements of the coronavirus restrictions, but mass gatherings should be reported so they can be dealt with appropriately.

“Officers will do everything possible to advise people on the guidelines and ensure as many people as possible help protect the NHS by staying at home and saving lives”.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police urge residents to use online form to report those breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Former Fenland home of Thomas the Tank Engine’s author for sale

Former Fenland home of Rev Wilmot Awdry, the author of Thomas the Tank Engine, is for sale. It is in Emneth, near Wisbech.

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24