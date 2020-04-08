Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police urge residents to use online form to report those breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to report breaches of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions through a new web page.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the new online form can be used to report individuals and businesses, with people asked not to call 999 to do so.

The new web page also provides further information on the restrictions.

You can access the site below.

www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Coronavirus-COVID-19/

The constabulary said: “The force is seeking to resolve situations where people appear to be, or are, contravening the government advice on physical social distancing, and the stay at home measures, without resorting to enforcement. However, those who repeatedly break the rules, despite warnings, will face fines.

“The public are urged to only report something if they feel there is a significant issue or breach which they think officers need to know about.

“Officers will not be dispatched for minor infringements of the coronavirus restrictions, but mass gatherings should be reported so they can be dealt with appropriately.

“Officers will do everything possible to advise people on the guidelines and ensure as many people as possible help protect the NHS by staying at home and saving lives”.