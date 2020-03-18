Coronavirus pandemic: 17 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis
PUBLISHED: 15:02 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 17 March 2020
Seventeen Cambridgeshire schools are closed, partially closed or about to close after taking “precautionary measures” over the coronavirus pandemic.
Cambridgeshire County Council published the list, noting that measures taken by schools are all on a “case-by-case” basis.
A council spokesman said: “Some have closed for cleaning after advice given by the NHS, some have partial closures as only part of the school is affected, and others have been affected by teacher absences.”
A full list of those schools can be found below. Further information is being shared with parents directly from the school.
Rackham C of E Primary School, Witchford - partial closure
Harbour School, Wilburton - partial closure
Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey - closure from 18 March 2020
Townley Primary School, Christchurch - closure from lunchtime on 17 March 2020
TBAP Cambridge AP Academy, Cambridge - partial closure
Pilgrim Pupil Referral Unit - Addenbrookes Provision only - closed
You may also want to watch:
Melbourn Primary School, Melbourn - partial closure
Cambourne Village College, Cambourne - partial closure
Kinderley Community Primary School, Tydd St Giles - closure from 18 March 2020
The Centre Special School, Cottenham - partial closure each day from lunchtime
Eynesbury C of E Primary School, St Neots - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley - partial closure from 18 March 2020
St Philip’s C of E Primary School, Cambridge - partial closure from 18 March 2020
The Vine Inter-Church Primary School, Upper Cambourne - partial closure from 18 March 2020
St Anne’s C of E Primary School, Godmanchester - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Impington Village College, Impington - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Fenstanton and Hilton Pre-School - closed