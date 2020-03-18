Coronavirus pandemic: 17 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Seventeen Cambridgeshire schools are closed, partially closed or about to close after taking “precautionary measures” over the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire County Council published the list, noting that measures taken by schools are all on a “case-by-case” basis.

A council spokesman said: “Some have closed for cleaning after advice given by the NHS, some have partial closures as only part of the school is affected, and others have been affected by teacher absences.”

A full list of those schools can be found below. Further information is being shared with parents directly from the school.

Rackham C of E Primary School, Witchford - partial closure

Harbour School, Wilburton - partial closure

Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey - closure from 18 March 2020

Townley Primary School, Christchurch - closure from lunchtime on 17 March 2020

TBAP Cambridge AP Academy, Cambridge - partial closure

Pilgrim Pupil Referral Unit - Addenbrookes Provision only - closed

You may also want to watch:

Melbourn Primary School, Melbourn - partial closure

Cambourne Village College, Cambourne - partial closure

Kinderley Community Primary School, Tydd St Giles - closure from 18 March 2020

The Centre Special School, Cottenham - partial closure each day from lunchtime

Eynesbury C of E Primary School, St Neots - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Fourfields Community Primary School, Yaxley - partial closure from 18 March 2020

St Philip’s C of E Primary School, Cambridge - partial closure from 18 March 2020

The Vine Inter-Church Primary School, Upper Cambourne - partial closure from 18 March 2020

St Anne’s C of E Primary School, Godmanchester - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Impington Village College, Impington - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Fenstanton and Hilton Pre-School - closed