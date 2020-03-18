Advanced search

Updated

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 March 2020

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

More than 20 Cambridgeshire schools are closed, partially closed or about to close after taking “precautionary measures” over the coronavirus pandemic.

Cambridgeshire County Council published the list, noting that measures taken by schools are all on a “case-by-case” basis.

A council spokesman said: “Some have closed for cleaning after advice given by the NHS, some have partial closures as only part of the school is affected, and others have been affected by teacher absences.”

A full list of those schools can be found below. Further information is being shared with parents directly from the school.

Rackham C of E Primary School, Witchford - partial closure

Harbour School, Wilburton - closed

Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey - closure from 18 March 2020

Townley Primary School, Christchurch - closure from lunchtime on 17 March 2020

Pilgrim Pupil Referral Unit - Addenbrookes Provision only - closed

Melbourn Primary School, Melbourn - partial closure

Cambourne Village College, Cambourne - partial closure

Kinderley Community Primary School, Tydd St Giles - closure from 18 March 2020

The Centre Special School, Cottenham - partial closure each day from lunchtime

Eynesbury C of E Primary School, St Neots - partial closure from 18 March 2020

St Philip’s C of E Primary School, Cambridge - partial closure from 18 March 2020

The Vine Inter-Church Primary School, Upper Cambourne - partial closure from 18 March 2020

St Anne’s C of E Primary School, Godmanchester - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Impington Village College, Impington - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Neale Wade Academy, March - closure from 18 March 2020

Netherhall School, Cambridge - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Wisbech Unity Special Academy - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Newnham Croft Primary School - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Sutton Primary School - partial closure from 18 March 2020

Hinchingbrooke School - partial closure from 18 March 2020

St Bede’s Inter-Church School - partial closure from 19 March 2020

Swaffham Bulbeck Primary School - closed from 19 March 2020

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting households

Scammers have been knocking on doors, claiming to provide coronavirus testing kits.

Tips and advice for families and carers home-schooling children as schools close amid coronavirus pandemic

Here are our top tips for those home-schooling children during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Pixabay

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer goes into self-isolation after family member ‘has symptoms of the coronavirus’

SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer has self-isolated after a family member developed symptoms of coronavirus. Picture: LUCY FRAZER

Two of Fenland’s biggest events cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic in ‘interest of public safety’

The March Summer Festival and St George�s Fayre have both been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Carter/Nigel Marsh
Drive 24