Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis
PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 18 March 2020
More than 20 Cambridgeshire schools are closed, partially closed or about to close after taking “precautionary measures” over the coronavirus pandemic.
Cambridgeshire County Council published the list, noting that measures taken by schools are all on a “case-by-case” basis.
A council spokesman said: “Some have closed for cleaning after advice given by the NHS, some have partial closures as only part of the school is affected, and others have been affected by teacher absences.”
A full list of those schools can be found below. Further information is being shared with parents directly from the school.
Rackham C of E Primary School, Witchford - partial closure
Harbour School, Wilburton - closed
Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey - closure from 18 March 2020
Townley Primary School, Christchurch - closure from lunchtime on 17 March 2020
Pilgrim Pupil Referral Unit - Addenbrookes Provision only - closed
Melbourn Primary School, Melbourn - partial closure
Cambourne Village College, Cambourne - partial closure
Kinderley Community Primary School, Tydd St Giles - closure from 18 March 2020
The Centre Special School, Cottenham - partial closure each day from lunchtime
Eynesbury C of E Primary School, St Neots - partial closure from 18 March 2020
St Philip’s C of E Primary School, Cambridge - partial closure from 18 March 2020
The Vine Inter-Church Primary School, Upper Cambourne - partial closure from 18 March 2020
St Anne’s C of E Primary School, Godmanchester - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Impington Village College, Impington - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Neale Wade Academy, March - closure from 18 March 2020
Netherhall School, Cambridge - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Wisbech Unity Special Academy - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Newnham Croft Primary School - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Sutton Primary School - partial closure from 18 March 2020
Hinchingbrooke School - partial closure from 18 March 2020
St Bede’s Inter-Church School - partial closure from 19 March 2020
Swaffham Bulbeck Primary School - closed from 19 March 2020