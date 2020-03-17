Coronavirus: ‘Time to be concerned not to panic - time to be sensible but not be selfish’ the wise words of a police sergeant from Fenland

Sgt Andy Morris organised a charity sleep over in the cells of March Police station two years ago. Today he provided residents of the Fens with a timely and important message on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

“Remember that defeat does not lie in getting pushed over. Defeat lies in not picking yourself back up”.

Those were the words of a Fenland police officer today in a message to those fearful of the coronavirus pandemic

“Our duty to you is the preservation of life and to maintain law and order,” wrote Sgt Andy Morris on their Facebook page.

“I can reassure you we will continue to do our absolute best to uphold that responsibility during this time.

“It is time to be concerned but not to panic.

“It is time to be sensible but not be selfish.

“It is time to stay away but come together.”

Sgt Morris urged people and where possible not to put unnecessary pressure or risk on the emergency services.

“Our resources are going to be stretched. Please remember we are not immune to this virus,” he said.

“Please don’t think we don’t want to help you, it’s just at that moment in time we can’t help you.”

Sgt Morris urged residents to look after the most vulnerable and to sensible not selfish when shopping.

“Before coronavirus when did you last go to your shop of choice and they had run out of soap, or the pasta shelf was empty?” he said. “I suspect the answer was rarely.

“That should not and will not change if people are sensible and not selfish”.

Sgt Morris added: “Coronavirus will only seriously medically harm a small percentage of people so let’s help those it may harm.

“Such situations bring out the survival mode within us. “99 per cent of us have the capability to survive. Let’s help the 1 per cent who may not have that capability”.

He said: “Loneliness is a massive contributor to Ill health, so if you know someone who is lonely, pop a note through their letterbox, or pick up the phone and speak to them.

“Tell them you are thinking of them. Such a simple gesture with such a positive impact.

“Remember that defeat does not lie in getting pushed over. Defeat lies in not picking yourself back up.

“Right now, coronavirus is doing its best to push us all over, but as a community and a country we will get back up.”

And he added: “Take care of yourselves”.