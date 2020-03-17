Advanced search

Coronavirus: ‘Time to be concerned not to panic - time to be sensible but not be selfish’ the wise words of a police sergeant from Fenland

PUBLISHED: 12:28 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 17 March 2020

Sgt Andy Morris organised a charity sleep over in the cells of March Police station two years ago. Today he provided residents of the Fens with a timely and important message on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT

Sgt Andy Morris organised a charity sleep over in the cells of March Police station two years ago. Today he provided residents of the Fens with a timely and important message on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

“Remember that defeat does not lie in getting pushed over. Defeat lies in not picking yourself back up”.

Those were the words of a Fenland police officer today in a message to those fearful of the coronavirus pandemic

“Our duty to you is the preservation of life and to maintain law and order,” wrote Sgt Andy Morris on their Facebook page.

“I can reassure you we will continue to do our absolute best to uphold that responsibility during this time.

“It is time to be concerned but not to panic.

“It is time to be sensible but not be selfish.

“It is time to stay away but come together.”

Sgt Morris urged people and where possible not to put unnecessary pressure or risk on the emergency services.

“Our resources are going to be stretched. Please remember we are not immune to this virus,” he said.

“Please don’t think we don’t want to help you, it’s just at that moment in time we can’t help you.”

Sgt Morris urged residents to look after the most vulnerable and to sensible not selfish when shopping.

“Before coronavirus when did you last go to your shop of choice and they had run out of soap, or the pasta shelf was empty?” he said. “I suspect the answer was rarely.

“That should not and will not change if people are sensible and not selfish”.

Sgt Morris added: “Coronavirus will only seriously medically harm a small percentage of people so let’s help those it may harm.

“Such situations bring out the survival mode within us. “99 per cent of us have the capability to survive. Let’s help the 1 per cent who may not have that capability”.

He said: “Loneliness is a massive contributor to Ill health, so if you know someone who is lonely, pop a note through their letterbox, or pick up the phone and speak to them.

“Tell them you are thinking of them. Such a simple gesture with such a positive impact.

“Remember that defeat does not lie in getting pushed over. Defeat lies in not picking yourself back up.

“Right now, coronavirus is doing its best to push us all over, but as a community and a country we will get back up.”

And he added: “Take care of yourselves”.

Most Read

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Most Read

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Whittlesey prepares for two week closure of A605 Peterborough Road - and disruption for eight weeks after that

Aerial view of Kings Dyke. Picture; CCC

Read trusted COVID-19 news in our Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Updates group

Get trusted and accurate coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland with our new Facebook group. Picture: PEXELS/Facebook

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus: ‘Time to be concerned not to panic - time to be sensible but not be selfish’ the wise words of a police sergeant from Fenland

Sgt Andy Morris organised a charity sleep over in the cells of March Police station two years ago. Today he provided residents of the Fens with a timely and important message on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; ARCHANT

Theatres in and around Cambridgeshire begin to shut their doors due to coronavirus pandemic

The New Theatre in Peterborough (left) and the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton (right) have cancelled their upcoming events due to coronavirus. Pictures: FACEBOOK/NEW THEATRE PETERBOROUGH/PRINCESS THEATRE HUNSTANTON

Cambridgeshire communities pull together as wide-spread coronavirus pandemic hits the county

Cambridgeshire communities are pulling together as coronavirus sweeps through the county. Picture: Wiki/CC/Commons/Getty

Community events cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak

The Sutton Beast race is among the lastest community events cancelled because of coronavirus. Picture: MICHELLE BIRD

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.
Drive 24