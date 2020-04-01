Advanced search

Coronavirus forces cancellation of this year’s Chatteris Midsummer Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:02 01 April 2020

All the fun at the fair  hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the towns annual midsummer festiva last year. This year's festival has been cancelled because of coronavirus. . Picture: ARCHANT

IAN CARTER

The Chatteris Midsummer Festival, which was due to be held on June 27 and 28, has been cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland Council’s Cabinet member responsible for markets and events, said “The cancellation of this event is a great shame, but it was necessary in light of the prevailing circumstances.”

He said: “The interests of the community should always come first when making difficult decisions such as these and I would like to thank all the events staff and committee members for the hard work they had already put in to preparing for the event.”

The council is contacting stallholders, caterers and entertainers due to attend the event and will offer them the option of either transferring their booking to next year’s event or providing a full refund.

The event will return next year, as usual, on June 26 and 27, 2021.

