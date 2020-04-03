Advanced search

Man jailed for spitting at police whilst claiming he had coronavirus not an isolated incident says senior Cambridgeshire detective

PUBLISHED: 20:42 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 03 April 2020

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A man jailed for eight months for spitting at Cambridgeshire police officers after claiming he had coronavirus is part of a worrying trend, says a senior officer.

Detective Inspector Claire Hewson said: “This is not an isolated incident.

You may also want to watch:

“We are seeing more occasions where people are lashing out at emergency service workers.”

She hoped the eight-month sentence imposed on Wesley Upton of St Neots by Cambridge magistrates on April 2, serves as a “warning for anyone thinking of acting in a similar way”. His behaviour, she said, was “vile”.

Upton, 26, was arrested for breaching a court order. He became aggressive and began to hurl abuse, His vitriolic rant escalated, as he began to shout racist abuse, magistrates heard.

He told cops: “I’m going to give you corona, whoever comes near me I will spit at. Whoever opens my cell flap, I will spit in their face.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: MP Steve Barclay re-assured closures of minor injury units he helped to save will only be temporary

He fought to save them but now Steve Barclay MP says he accepts the reasons for the temporary closure of minior injury units at Doddington and Wisbech. Health chiefs have assured him the closures are only temporary and will re-open, Picture; ARCHANT

Farm outbuilding and barn torched by arsonists overnight

Barn and outbuilding blaze at Wype Road in Eastrea at midnight on Thursday, March 2. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Most Read

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: MP Steve Barclay re-assured closures of minor injury units he helped to save will only be temporary

He fought to save them but now Steve Barclay MP says he accepts the reasons for the temporary closure of minior injury units at Doddington and Wisbech. Health chiefs have assured him the closures are only temporary and will re-open, Picture; ARCHANT

Farm outbuilding and barn torched by arsonists overnight

Barn and outbuilding blaze at Wype Road in Eastrea at midnight on Thursday, March 2. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man jailed for spitting at police whilst claiming he had coronavirus not an isolated incident says senior Cambridgeshire detective

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Whitemoor Prison officials take to social media to explain how they’re coping with coronavirus pandemic

Officials at HMP Whitemoor in March (pictured) have spoken about how they are coping with the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA IMAGES

Forest Live 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

All Forest Live gigs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus Credit: Steve Hunt

Patient told to stay at home due to coronavirus pandemic receives letter by mistake

The Riverside Practice in March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland Council begin first round of Government grants to support businesses through coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Chris Boden alongside other members at Fenland District Council are processing the first round of Government grants to support businesses. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT
Drive 24