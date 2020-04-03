Man jailed for spitting at police whilst claiming he had coronavirus not an isolated incident says senior Cambridgeshire detective

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A man jailed for eight months for spitting at Cambridgeshire police officers after claiming he had coronavirus is part of a worrying trend, says a senior officer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detective Inspector Claire Hewson said: “This is not an isolated incident.

You may also want to watch:

“We are seeing more occasions where people are lashing out at emergency service workers.”

She hoped the eight-month sentence imposed on Wesley Upton of St Neots by Cambridge magistrates on April 2, serves as a “warning for anyone thinking of acting in a similar way”. His behaviour, she said, was “vile”.

Upton, 26, was arrested for breaching a court order. He became aggressive and began to hurl abuse, His vitriolic rant escalated, as he began to shout racist abuse, magistrates heard.

He told cops: “I’m going to give you corona, whoever comes near me I will spit at. Whoever opens my cell flap, I will spit in their face.”