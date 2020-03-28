Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN Archant

A confused picture is emerging of how local councils are responding to the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to keeping alive their traditional markets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whilst Ely has closed until the pandemic is over, other local councils in nearby places are keeping theirs open – Cambridge being the largest.

Ely Markets posted on social media that “following the latest government advice on Covid-19 we have made the decision to close Ely Market until it is safe to re-open”.

However, Cambridge Market posted that “we’re still open and offering a range of food items”.

They even suggested that “if you want to avoid the supermarkets and be in the open-air, feel free to come visit us.

Wisbech market- OPEN Wisbech market- OPEN

“Please make sure you’re following social-distancing etiquette”.

Fenland District Council is emphatic that “our markets are currently open for customers who wish to buy essential retail items (such as groceries and food) only”.

The council says that customers must follow government and NHS advice “and only go out if absolutely necessary to purchase what they need”. And the council warned that “our other traders selling items that do not fit into this category will not be trading until further notice”.

In Wisbech it is the town council who run the markets. Their spokesman said: “Ensuring you are complying with social distancing and shopping in an open-air environment for meat, fish and fruit/vegetables is a great way to get your essentials.

Whittlesey market on Friday - OPEN Whittlesey market on Friday - OPEN

“Obviously, there are no non-food vendors such as handbags or jewellery at the moment as those market traders are not food retailers.”

Cllr Susan Wallwork, a Wisbech councillor and Fenland Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “You can leave your house to buy food, this is food.

“This will take the pressure of the supermarkets which are indoors, more people and have lots of surfaces.

“This is in the open, I can’t see how buying food in the fresh air is such a worry.

Ely market - CLOSED However many traders continue to promote home deliveries Ely market - CLOSED However many traders continue to promote home deliveries

“Individuals have the ability to follow the social distancing rules and can keep their own distance, they don’t need the town council to do this for them. Keep safe and make good choices”

You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk Council operates markets across a wide range of a towns and all continue to trade.

Their website says that “we would like to thank market traders and residents who observed all the Government and health advice on just carrying out essential shopping and keeping their distance at our markets this week”.

The council also warned that “only food stalls are allowed, and these spaced out. Precautions are in place to help people keep apart.

“Many of our traders are supporting local growers and Government says markets should stay open. One customer, thanking a stallholder and staff, said it was the first (safe) human contact she had had in a week”.

A spokesman said: “Markets are a vital part of the local food supply chain. Fruit and vegetable stalls offer produce from local growers and prevent seasonal produce going to waste in the ground. Locally raised meat and fresh caught fish is also available.”

Eight weekly markets are held in West Suffolk; on Tuesdays in Newmarket; on Wednesdays in Bury St Edmunds, on Thursdays in Brandon and on Fridays in Haverhill and Mildenhall; and on Saturdays in Bury and Haverhill

In Swaffham though the markets superintendent was adamant that its popular Saturday market must stop.

He tweeted: “It is with great sadness that the decision to close #Swaffham Market has been taken.

“We look forward to welcoming you back when the current situation allows. In the meantime keep safe and well and be kind to yourself and each other.”

One reader wrote to me today to note that “I went to Ely on Thursday to go to the market and it was not open to my surprise.

“Surely, they could have allowed fruit and veg stalls, fishmongers, cheese and bacon stall and bread to open as long as they were restricted and applied to new regulations and kept their distance?”

She added: “The markets at Cambridge and St Ives were operating.”

I have asked various councils for a response.

And please do send me photos of markets that are still functioning.