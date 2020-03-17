‘It’s gonna kill us’: Coronavirus graffiti appears on wall overnight amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus-themed graffiti has appeared on a wall in March overnight. Picture: Supplied Archant

Shocking coronavirus-themed graffiti with the words ‘it’s gonna kill us’ has appeared on a wall in Cambridgeshire overnight amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pictures show the new blue, black and white ‘artwork’ on the side of a property’s wall along The Chase, between Gaul Road and West End Park in March.

Posted in Fenland’s new coronavirus support group, the person who spotted the vandalism on March 17 called it ‘March’s new artwork’.

One resident said it was “disgusting” and that they were “fed up with seeing this all over town” and they “hope they get caught soon”.

The March & Surrounding Coronavirus Support Facebook group already has more than 1,000 members amid the virus outbreak.

Offering advice, help and the occasional feel-good post to lighten the mood, dozens have taken to the group to ask for supplies or offer up theirs.