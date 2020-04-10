Special Report

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

This evening it was announced that another 980 died from the coronavirus pandemic - bringing the UK total to 8,958.

Group of young men in public park playing table tennis and using park equipment., City, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Group of young men in public park playing table tennis and using park equipment., City, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

We have overtaken Spain in the number of daily deaths –and the Government and every single health official has warned us to stay at home.

In Peterborough the message is not being heeded as the Government would wish.

We have witnessed people out sunbathing in a park, meeting and greeting others whilst out, queuing carelessly for such things as cash points, and in one instance witnessed youths playing in a public play area.

And whilst we are assured it remains legal for us to visit shops that remain open, the simple fact is that many are either unaware of the regulations or simply choose to ignore them.

The requirement to keep a safe distance of 2m or more from anyone who is not a member of your household, is being, and again in some but not all, instances ignored.

The law says we should not leave our homes “without reasonable excuse” and these include such things as shopping for necessities, GP appointments, visiting a pharmacy, travelling to work or to do voluntary work, and a few other exceptions.

Our random selection of photographs offers a glimpse of how some in Peterborough are reacting to the new guidelines.

It does not paint an encouraging picture that all are listening.

Still after the Gov and NHS have urged people to stay home shoppers are at the Range buying BBQ Bricks, Tables, Paintings, and more non essential goods., The Range, Peterborough Tuesday 07 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Still after the Gov and NHS have urged people to stay home shoppers are at the Range buying BBQ Bricks, Tables, Paintings, and more non essential goods., The Range, Peterborough Tuesday 07 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Aerial footage show traffic snaking around car park for B&Q Click and Collect. Staff bring out compost etc. Maskew Avenue, Peterborough Friday 10 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

