Community hub receives ‘overwhelming’ number of donations to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

Landlady Rebecca Jane has set up The George Inn Community Hub which aims to help those who are self isolating and in need of essential items during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK Archant

A village pub has been “overwhelmed” by donations since setting up a community hub to help local people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Jane, landlady of The George Inn in Doddington, decided to launch The George Inn Community Hub earlier this week to aid those who may be in need in Doddington, Wimblington and Chatteris.

She said: “We want to make sure the most vulnerable are aware and we need to keep donations coming in during this testing time.”

Items ranging from pet food and toiletries to tinned and dry foods, soap and cleaning products will be delivered direct to people’s doors by DBS cleared staff, she said.

Rebecca said since the hub launched at the start of the week, they have been “really overwhelmed by the number of donations that have come in.

“It’s times like this that the community needs to come together more than any other.

“The very people who are most at risk of getting sick from the virus are the people who are missing out in the shops because it’s been bought and they can’t afford to stock up.

“And in addition, the government has indicated that older people will need to self isolate, but we have no idea when or what support package will be put in place for them.

“I have personally also seen posts from people who are in need of nappies, baby wipes and formula and older people in tears as they have left with an empty trolly due to the panic buying.

“We want to help and will be putting together packages to deliver to those most in need.”

Over the last few days Rebecca said she has had two “great meetings with some big charities”.

She said that the charities are supporting what the hub is trying to do - by enabling vulnerable people to get in contact so they can get what they need.”

She added: “It was agreed that people will need more as we go into the next few weeks so please keep donating.

“If you know anyone who needs anything, please put them in touch too.”

Anyone who is self-isolating and running low on essential supplies should call 01354 741177 or text 07446843877.

To join The George Inn Community Hub on Facebook click here.