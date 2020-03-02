Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs. Archant

Minor injury units have installed the external facilities on their grounds in response to the outbreak.

NHS England has ordered all hospitals with A&E departments and minor injury units to install the external pods to keep suspected coronavirus patients away from other patients.

These facilities will be available on the grounds of the Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely, Doddington Hospital in Doddington, near March and North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech.

It is also unknown whether anyone has visited any of the pop up facilities.

While the external pod in Ely was reportedly being installed today (Monday), Doddington's is now operational and ready for public use. The status of the isolation pod at Wisbech is unknown.

The number of UK cases has increased to 40 and earlier today, the prime minister was at a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee to finalise the government's plans.

Last week, Ely College put in place extra health precautions after a small number of students fell ill after returning from a skiing trip to northern Italy over the February half term break.

Principal Richard Spencer said in a letter sent home to parents: "We are liaising closely with the families, all of whom have taken health advice from NHS 111, and have been asked to remain in their homes for two weeks as a precautionary measure following today's revised guidance from the Government."

This story is awaiting a response from NHS England.

