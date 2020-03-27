Advanced search

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

PUBLISHED: 12:13 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 27 March 2020

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity so early.

It comes after photos posted on social media showed shoppers queueing around the car park at around 9am during the coronavirus lockdown.

One person who braved the queues said: “I was trying to shop for three households as they are isolating. “Security men at the top near the petrol station wouldn’t let you drive in at all. I will try again later.”

Another said: “I took one look at the queue and came away.

“Then I went to Sainsbury’s - there was a 10 minute queue and I got everything I needed, including toilet rolls.”

It comes amid health and safety restrictions brought in by the UK government to try and stop the coronavirus from spreading.

